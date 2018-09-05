Yard sale September 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at 37A Keating Court.
Motorists urged to watch for School Buses and Children as ne...10:39 am | Read Full Article
With a new school year upon us, local police forces are reminding motorists to keep a watchful eye for school buses and children. Today is the first day of school for children in the French Language School Board, CSAP. Classes begin tomorrow for students in the Chignecto-Central and Strait Regional Centres for Education. New Glasgow […]
Delorey responds to Information and Privacy CommissionerR...10:28 am | Read Full Article
ON August 1, Nova Scotia’s Information and Privacy Commissioner, Catherine Tully, said the commission determined both the Department of Health and Wellness and Sobey’s National Pharmacy Group failed to monitor access to personal information in the Drug Information System. Last December, the commission began investigating a series of breaches involving a pharmacist at facility operated […]
X-Men Football’s Keiran Burnham is AUS Special Teams P...10:32 am | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Men punter and kicker Keiran Burnham has been named the AUS football Special Teams Player of the Week. Burham kicked nine punts for 393 yards and four kick-offs for 228 yards in the X-Men’s 30-24 overtime win over Acadia last Friday. He had a punting average of 43.7 yards and a kick-off average […]