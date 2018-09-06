Yard sale September 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at 4 Greenhill Court, Highway#7, Antigonish. Proceeds to be donated to CARMA Antigonish.
Two St. FX Graduates Embark on Year-long OceanPath Fellowshi...10:52 am | Read Full Article
Two recent St. FX University graduates have been granted year-long fellowships to work on community development projects. The OceanPath Fellowship, worth up to 25-thousand dollars each, comes from the Montreal based Pathy Family Foundation and coordinated by the Coady Institute. Twelve fellowships are awarded annually to graduates of St. FX, Ottawa, McGill, and Queen’s universities. One […]
Local Companies Post Low Bids on Tenders10:25 am | Read Full Article
Two local construction companies submitted low bids on some local tenders. Alva Construction posted the lowest quote of $2.3 million for drainage improvements and gravelling for projects in Inverness and Victoria counties. The projects were for portions of New Campbellton Road, East Skye Glen Road, Whycocomagh Port Hood Road and Lake Ainslie Chapel Road. Two […]
X-Men Football’s Keiran Burnham is AUS Special Teams P...10:32 am | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Men punter and kicker Keiran Burnham has been named the AUS football Special Teams Player of the Week. Burham kicked nine punts for 393 yards and four kick-offs for 228 yards in the X-Men’s 30-24 overtime win over Acadia last Friday. He had a punting average of 43.7 yards and a kick-off average […]