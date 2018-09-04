September 8 – Chisholm Park

Community Yard Sale and Barbecue September 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chisholm Park, Antigonish. Proceeds of the sale support the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s campaign to fully fund Phase 2 of its Riverside Estates affordable housing development on Hope Lane. Donations of sale items can be made on location between 7 and 8:30 the morning of the sale. Rain date: September 9th. For more information, please call Janet at 902-872-2729.