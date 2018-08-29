Yard sale September 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 96 Church Street.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish County residents are being asked for their input on Broadband service in the area. https://t.co/5F83GJuB0h
Sherbrooke RCMP are warning of another online scam; this one involving hacked accounts on Facebook. https://t.co/sGUM9Horwq
Antigonish County and Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Net...1:23 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network are working together on a survey looking at broadband service in the area. Shirlyn Donovan, strategic initiatives coordinator with the county, said the county and ESREN met as a group in early July. Donovan said the groups spoke with Victoria County […]
Sherbrooke RCMP Alert Residents about Facebook Scam involvin...12:58 pm | Read Full Article
The Sherbrooke RCMP is warning area residents about an online scam involving Facebook where accounts have been hacked. RCMP say local citizens have indicated receiving Facebook messages that appear to be from a friend. The contact explains they just claimed money through a sweepstakes. The contacts asks if they have claimed theirs. A request is […]
Former X-Men Cross Cross Runner Alex Cyr to hold a Book Sign...10:49 am | Read Full Article
A runner turned author is launching his first book where his varsity career began. Former StFX cross country runner Alex Cyr is unveiling his book, Runners of The Nish, with an event at the Loney Lounge on Sunday. The event will begin with an all-ages, all abilities community run at 10 am, followed by refreshments […]