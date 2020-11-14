Serious Incident Response Team says No Charges are Warranted Against a New Glasgow Police Officer

The province’s police watchdog has determined no charges are warranted against a New Glasgow Police Officer who shot a man holding a knife.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on August 3, 2020, police received a call about property damage to a home by the man.

During the encounter with police an officer deployed his taser as the man approached holding a knife. When the taser didn’t work, the officer shot the man three times. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Serious Incident Response team concluded it was reasonable for the officer to conclude his life was in danger and the use of his firearm to shoot the man was justified in the circumstances.