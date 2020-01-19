Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The cancellations continue to trickle in... get the updated list at our website http://989xfm.ca
Tonights, 6:00 church service at St. Joseph Church in Port Felix, Guysborough County, cancelled due to furnace break down.
Cape Breton Highlands update: North Mountain is currently closed due to weather conditions. Check 511 for updates #NSStorm
StFX and Maritime Launch Services sign MOU4:49 pm | Read Full Article
It`s signed. StFX University and Maritime Launch Services signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this afternoon. Maritime Launch Services is the company behind a proposed private commercial space launch site around two to three kilometres south of Canso, capable of launching satellites into low Earth orbit. Richard Isenor, vice president of research and graduate studies, […]
Province to clean up Historical Garbage Dump at Inverness Be...2:42 pm | Read Full Article
David Coulombe, Inverness County’s Director of Infrastructure and Emergency Services, told council the Department of Natural Resources will be taking care of garbage emerging from the ground at Inverness Beach. A historical garbage dump was onsite, and some trash is now breaking free of the ground. Coulombe talked with the DNR, and DNR confirmed they […]
Sports Roundup – January 197:08 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In Hockey, the X-Men are making a push in the standings, as they captured their third win in four games after edging the UPEI Panther 4-2 Saturday night. The X-Men scored goals 14 seconds apart late in the second period to help secure the victory. The X-Women extended their win streak to five […]