Setapuktuk Wind Project in the District of Guysborough Receives Environmental Assessment Approval

The Setapuktuk Wind Project received its environmental assessment approval today.

Owned by EverWind NS Holdings in partnership with Membertou Development Corporation, the project will be located in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

The project is set to generate 432 megawatts (MW) of electricity from 54 eight-MW turbines, with the electricity used by EverWind to power its green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Point Tupper, Richmond County.

A release form the province states using wind energy will prevent 730,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

Once construction begins in late 2026, the project is expected to create 350 to 400 jobs over the two-year construction period and 20 to 35 full-time jobs once operational, while also generating about $3.74 million in annual municipal tax revenue for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

The project must comply with 58 terms and conditions designed to protect the environment and human health.