Settlement in Antigonish for Families from Everywhere Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Settlement in Antigonish for Families from Everywhere or SAFE is hosting a celebration for its 10th anniversary at STFX on Saturday, November 15.

Formerly the Syria Antigonish Families Embrace society, SAFE began in 2015 with the goal of helping a single Syrian refugee family resettle in Antigonish. Thanks to community support, the group welcomed a number of families over its first few years, eventually becoming a settlement agreement holder with Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada in 2018. Over its 10 years, SAFE helped facilitate the settlement of 164 people across Northeastern Nova Scotia. Earlier this year SAFE changed its name to Settlement in Antigonish for Families from Everywhere.

Chairperson Mark Ballard said two public events are set for Saturday. The first, running from 3-4:15 p.m, is a community sponsorship open house at the Frank McKenna Centre of the Schwartz building, and will feature partner organizations in Northern eastern Nova Scotia including St. Ninian’s CARE, Welcoming Afghan Families to Antigonish, the STFX WUSC society, Pictou County Safe harbour, and others.

There will also be an evening event featuring a guest speaker at the Schwartz Auditorium.

Ballard said they want to keep going for another 10 years, adding they are excited to have people show up and learn what SAFE does.