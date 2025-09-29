Settlement in Antigonish for Families from Everywhere to Celebrate it’s 10th Anniversary this Fall

Local group Settlement in Antigonish for Families from Everywhere or SAFE is hosting a 10th anniversary celebration at STFX on November 15.

Formerly the Syria Antigonish Families Embrace society, SAFE began in 2015 with the goal of helping a single Syrian refugee family resettle in Antigonish. Thanks to community support, the group welcomed a number of families over its first few years, eventually becoming a settlement agreement holder with Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada in 2018.

As the only settlement agreement holder in rural Nova Scotia, they partnered with other sponsorship groups in Picotu, Inverness, and Antigonish to welcome refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo and continues to process applications.

Chairperson Mark Ballard said over its 10 years, SAFE helped facilitate the settlement of 164 people across Northeastern Nova Scotia. Over the last few months SAFE changed its name to Settlement in Antigonish for Families from Everywhere to reflect its mandate of welcome newcomers from everywhere.

The anniversary will include workshops, a dinner, and a keynote speaker.