The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 60.

The seven cases are in Central Zone. Four are related to travel and three are close contacts of previously reported cases.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,446,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 690,154 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.