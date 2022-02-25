Seven Seafood Companies received Nova Scotia Seafood Quality Program Certification

Seven Nova Scotian seafood companies, including five with local ties, are sharpening their competitive edge by certifying under the Nova Scotia Seafood Quality Program, with more encouraged to sign up.

The five local companies involved include North Bay Fisherman’s Cooperative, NovaCan Live Seafood, Premium Seafoods Group, Lobsters R Us, and Bill and Stanley Oyster Company.

The Nova Scotia Seafood Quality Program promotes high quality standards within the seafood supply chain and aims to enhance Nova Scotia seafood’s reputation for premium quality.

Certified companies are recognized as Nova Scotia Seafood Ambassadors and receive promotional benefits. Certified companies gain access to the Nova Scotia seafood brand marketing materials and trademarked logo for use in their own marketing, become recommended suppliers on the Province’s seafood marketing website and can be included in strategic marketing promotions throughout the year.