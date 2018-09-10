Several Antigonish County Communities have below-normal water levels at their Resevoirs

It’s been a dry summer.

The Town of Antigonish is asking residents to participate in a voluntary conservation order to conserve water. The town is hoping people will refrain from things like watering their lawns and washing their cars until later in the fall.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the water level at the James River Watershed, the water supply for the town, is at lowest point in five years. She also said there is some rain in the forecast, which they are hoping to see.

Paq’tnkek is also dealing with water issues. The community issued a statement noting the water level reservoir at the Saqamaq Road pump house is 16 inches below normal. The community brought it water by truck and asked everyone to report leaks they may have in and around their homes.