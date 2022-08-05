Several Area Residents Receive Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal

A quintet of local residents received Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in

recognition of significant service to the province. The ceremony took place in Halifax.

The local recipients are Brig.-Gen. John James Grant, of New Glasgow; Tareq Hadhad, of Antigonish; Cathy Mason, of Stellarton, Ashley MacIsaac, of Port Hawkesbury; and Sgt. Sean Reynolds, of Abercrombie, Pictou County.

A release from the province stated the medal recipients represent a broad cross-section of Nova Scotians who have contributed to diverse fields and organizations, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Queen approved the design of the Platinum Jubilee Medal in June. Over the coming months, it will be awarded to 5,000 Nova Scotians nominated by MLAs, businesses, organizations and residents.