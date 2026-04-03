Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Several Blockades held in the Province following the RCMP Search of a Storefront in Potlotek

Apr 3, 2026 | Local News

There were several blockades on major highways Thursday in the province including three locally.

It started when RCMP searched a storefront in Potlotek at 7:30 a.m Thursday and seized cannabis. A short time later, Highway 4 was blocked by protesters.  Other demonstrations followed, with blockades on Highway 105 at Whycocomagh, Highway 104 at Paqtnkek and Exit 10 on Highway 102.

Around 8:30 Friday morning, the blockade at Highway 4 was lifted, following negotiations between the RCMP and community leaders.  Several police vehicles at Potlotek were damaged.  

RCMP are continuing their investigation. 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year