Several Blockades held in the Province following the RCMP Search of a Storefront in Potlotek

There were several blockades on major highways Thursday in the province including three locally.

It started when RCMP searched a storefront in Potlotek at 7:30 a.m Thursday and seized cannabis. A short time later, Highway 4 was blocked by protesters. Other demonstrations followed, with blockades on Highway 105 at Whycocomagh, Highway 104 at Paqtnkek and Exit 10 on Highway 102.

Around 8:30 Friday morning, the blockade at Highway 4 was lifted, following negotiations between the RCMP and community leaders. Several police vehicles at Potlotek were damaged.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.