Several Construction Companies submit low Bids on Construction Projects

A pair of construction companies recently offered low bids on work across the province.

Nova Construction offered the low tender of $3.26 million for bridge construction work at the James River Truss Bridge on Trunk 4. Five other companies bid on the work.

Nova Construction also offered the low bid of just over $719,000 for an asphalt concrete repaving project in Cumberland County. Three other companies bid on the work.

Chapman Brothers Construction offered the low bid of $2.49 million for two pulverization, asphalt concrete repaving projects in Cumberland County. Three other companies bid on the work.