Several Deadlines for Voting Today as The Federal Election is Less than One Week Away

If you didn’t have a chance to cast your ballot in the advance polls, you have another opportunity to vote before election day on Monday.

You can vote by special ballot at any local Elections Canada Office until 6 p.m. today.

In Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish, there are three Elections Canada offices, in Port Hawkesbury, Guysborough and Baddeck. In Central Nova, Elections Canada locations are in New Glasgow, Sheet Harbour and Head of Jeddore.

Today is the deadline to apply to vote by mail. You would vote using a special ballot.