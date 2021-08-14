Several Former X-Women Rugby Players invited to National Women’s 15’s Selection Camp in Halifax

Several former members of the St. FX Rugby X-Women are in the hunt for a spot on the National Senior Women’s 15’s Team. They have been invited to participate in the “Road to the Rugby World Cup” selection camp, currently underway in Halifax. The camp wraps up next Saturday, August 21st. The week will include an intra-squad Red vs. Black match at the Wanderers Grounds. Former X-Women standouts invited to the camp including Emma Taylor, Joanna Alphonso, Olivia DeMerchant, Sara Kaljuvee and Tyson Beukeboom.

During the Rugby World Cup preparation phase, Canada is currently ranked 3rd in the World Rugby Rankings and have been drawn into Pool B alongside the USA and qualifiers to be determined from Europe and Asia.

The Rugby Women’s World Cup will be played in October and November of next year in New Zealand.