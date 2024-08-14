Several Local Artists Nominated for Music Nova Scotia Awards

Several artists with local connections are up for Music Nova Scotia Awards.

T. Thomason as well as Rankin MacInnis and the Broken Reeds are among 10 artists in the running for Entertainer of the Year. Alan Syliboy and the Thundermakers are nominated for Folk/Roots Recording of the Year and Indigenous Artist of the Year. Also up for Indigenous Artist of the Year is DeeDee Austin.

The Town Heroes is nominated for Rock Recording of the Year for its record “Singin'”, while Amelia Parker is in the running for the Traditional Recording of the Year for her album “Forwards”.

Atlantic Broadcasters Limited, owners of 989XFM is in the hunt for the Media Arts Award. Dave Gunning and his recording studio Wee House of Music is nominated for the Recording Sector Award.

Voting is open now until August 22nd. The public is able to vote once a day for Entertainer of the Year. For the rest of the award categories, only Music Nova Scotia members can cast ballots.

Award winners will be announced in November in Wolfville.