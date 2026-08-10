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Several Local Athletes to Compete at the Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta

Aug 10, 2026 | Sports

Several athletes with connections to Antigonish will be competing at the Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta this week.
Ryan Kearney is part of the Team Nova Scotia Golf team; he’ll be joined by his brother Mitchell who will act as his caddie.  Ryan won gold in Golf when Antigonish hosted the national games in 2018.

Medals from the 2018 Special Olympics National Summer Games, hosted in Antigonish.

Lisa Leuschner will compete in Track and Field for Nova Scotia.  Leuschner has competed at nationals twice before, including  2018 in Antigonish.
Also on the Team Nova Scotia Track Team is Kristina Richard, who now is part of Lunenburg-Queens Special Olympics.  She won gold and bronze medals at the World Games in Dubai in 2019.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.