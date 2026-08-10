Several Local Athletes to Compete at the Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta

Several athletes with connections to Antigonish will be competing at the Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta this week.

Ryan Kearney is part of the Team Nova Scotia Golf team; he’ll be joined by his brother Mitchell who will act as his caddie. Ryan won gold in Golf when Antigonish hosted the national games in 2018.

Lisa Leuschner will compete in Track and Field for Nova Scotia. Leuschner has competed at nationals twice before, including 2018 in Antigonish.

Also on the Team Nova Scotia Track Team is Kristina Richard, who now is part of Lunenburg-Queens Special Olympics. She won gold and bronze medals at the World Games in Dubai in 2019.