Listen Live

Listen Live

Several Local Communities Receive Funding from Federal Government to Cope with Climate Change

Aug 13, 2026 | Local News

The federal government has announced $34 million in funding to help communities cope with climate change, including several local areas.  The towns of Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury as well as the Municipality of Pictou County will each receive $70,000 to conduct a climate risk assessment and prioritized adaptation plan.  The town of New Glasgow is also getting $70,000 for Integrating Equitable Climate Adaptation into its Climate Action Plan.
The Cheticamp Economic Council is the recipient of $48,000 for Exploring Climate Resilience in its Coastal Zone.
The announcement was made Wednesday morning in Halifax by Environment Minister Julie Dubrusin.
In all, 128 communities will receive funding for 141 climate resiliency projects.

Other Local News Stories

Healthy Pictou County expands Virtual Reality Hub

Aug 13, 2026

Healthy Pictou County announced the expansion of its 360° Virtual Reality Hub with the addition of two new immersive experiences.     One offers an inside look at the Aberdeen Regional Hospital OR and while the other involves the Orthopedic Assessment Clinic.    ...

Festival of the Tartans in New Glasgow Returns this Week

Aug 13, 2026

The Festival of the Tartans returns to New Glasgow this week.     First wowing crowds back in 1957, the festival saw a revival last year with a return for the New Glasgow 150th anniversary celebrations.  Kim Dickson, communications lead for the festival and member of...

Sherbrooke Village Releases Strategic Plan

Aug 12, 2026

Guysborough County's Sherbrooke Village recently released a strategic plan for the operation.     York Lethbridge, executive director for Sherbrooke Village, described the strategic plan for 2026-28 as largely a corporate document allowing the museum to articulate...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.