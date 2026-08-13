Several Local Communities Receive Funding from Federal Government to Cope with Climate Change

The federal government has announced $34 million in funding to help communities cope with climate change, including several local areas. The towns of Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury as well as the Municipality of Pictou County will each receive $70,000 to conduct a climate risk assessment and prioritized adaptation plan. The town of New Glasgow is also getting $70,000 for Integrating Equitable Climate Adaptation into its Climate Action Plan.

The Cheticamp Economic Council is the recipient of $48,000 for Exploring Climate Resilience in its Coastal Zone.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning in Halifax by Environment Minister Julie Dubrusin.

In all, 128 communities will receive funding for 141 climate resiliency projects.