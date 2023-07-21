Several Local Companies Post Low Bids on Construction Contracts

Some local construction companies offered the low bids on roadwork in the province.

S.W. Weeks contracting offered the low bid of just over $2.4 million for asphalt concrete repaving and culvert replacement for two projects for Ohio East Road Antigonish County. One other company bid on the work.

Balodis Inc offered the low bid of over $478,000 on a slope failure repair project on Six Mile Brook Road in Picotu County. One other company bid on the work.

Alva Construction offered the low bid of just over $550,000 for rim shoreline protection on various roads in Inverness North and Victoria Counties. Five other companies bid on the work.

Allan MacNeil Construction offered the low bid of over $213,000 for curb and sidewalk work on Xavier Driver and College Street.