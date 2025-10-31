Several local Hospital Emergency Departments Facing Temporary Closures next week

A couple of emergency departments in Nova Scotia Eastern Zone will see temporary closures next week.

The emergency department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is closed until Friday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. The emergency department at Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston is closed until Monday, Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. It will close again on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7 a.m. and reopen Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 a.m. It will close again on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 a.m. and reopen Monday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses. The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.