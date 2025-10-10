Several Local Hospital Emergency Departments will be Temporarily Closed over the Next Week

Several emergency departments in hospitals in Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone will experience temporary closures between today and next Friday, October 17.

Eastern Memorial Hospital emergency department is closed until Monday, October 20, at 12 p.m.

The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital will close at 7 a.m. today and reopen on Monday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m. It will close again on Wednesday, Oct. 15 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses. The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.