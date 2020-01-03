Several Local Hospital Emergency Rooms Facing Temporary Closures this Weekend

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced there will be a number of closures at local Emergency rooms this weekend into next week.

The ER at the Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck will close Friday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m.. It will close again Saturday at 4 p.m. and re open on Sunday at 8 a.m. It will close on Sunday at 4 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The ER at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will close Saturday morning at 6 a.m. and reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider or visit a walk-in clinic.

For general health advice from a registered nurse, call 811.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.