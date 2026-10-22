Several Local Indigenous Organizations and Businesses Receive Funding from the Federal Government
Oct 22, 2026 | Local News
Central Nova MP and Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Sean Fraser announced over $3.3 million to support Indigenous led organizations and businesses in Nova Scotia.
Locally, Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw nation received over $246,000 through the Innovative Communities Fund and over $171,000 from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to expand a community owned oyster farm with mechanized equipment and innovative growing technologies.
Paqtnkek Oyster Farm (ACOA photo)
Chapel Island received $100,000 to establish a project and partnership development officer position to advance strategic partnerships, attract investment, and support the development of economic opportunities that generate sustainable and long-term benefits for Mi’kma First Nations.