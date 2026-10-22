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Several Local Indigenous Organizations and Businesses Receive Funding from the Federal Government

Oct 22, 2026 | Local News

Central Nova MP and Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Sean Fraser announced over $3.3 million to support Indigenous led organizations and businesses in Nova Scotia.  
 
Locally, Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw nation received over $246,000 through the Innovative Communities Fund and over $171,000 from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to expand a community owned oyster farm with mechanized equipment and innovative growing technologies.  

Paqtnkek Oyster Farm (ACOA photo)

 
Chapel Island received $100,000 to establish a project and partnership development officer position to advance strategic partnerships, attract investment, and support the development of economic opportunities that generate sustainable and long-term benefits for Mi’kma First Nations.  

Other Local News Stories

Infrastructure Funding Discussed at Antigonish Town Council

Oct 22, 2026

Infrastructure funding was a major topic of discussion during the recent Town of Antigonish Council meeting.     The Town applied to the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)in 2025 for three major projects, Hospital Way, sewage treatment plant, and source water...

Port Hawkesbury Paper opens its New Wind Farm in Guysborough County

Oct 21, 2026

Port Hawkesbury Paper's new Goose Harbour Lake Wind Farm in Guysborough County has officially opened. A technical tour was held on the site on Tuesday, with a number of officials on site, including representatives from the three levels of government, contractors, as...

Antigonish Electric Utility Marks 100 Years

Oct 21, 2026

Antigonish Town Council heard a presentation about the 100th anniversary of the Town Electric Utility and as well as the Empower Antigonish Campaign during last night's regular meeting.     Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron called it a great story, noting successive...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.