Several Local Leaders in Forestry recognized by Forest Nova Scotia

At the recent Forest Nova Scotia AGM, Antigonish County’s Ralph Stewart of RES Sustainable Forestry received a Forest Stewardship Certificate. A post on Forest Nova Scotia’s Facebook Page states the event help recognize the year’s leaders in safety and stewardship across the forestry industry.

Stewart, owner of RES Sustainable Forestry, said he appreciates the recognition.

When asked why he made a career of forestry, Stewart said it stems for his childhood, working on the family farm and out in the woods with his parents and siblings. When working on the wood lot, he said they were always taught to think about what’s next for the lot and how to sustain it. Stewart said he feels the forestry industry is going in the right direction and working towards implementing the Lahey Forestry Report, which includes a number of forestry objectives.