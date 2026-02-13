Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Several Local Leaders in Forestry recognized by Forest Nova Scotia

Feb 13, 2026 | Local News

At the recent Forest Nova Scotia AGM, Antigonish County’s Ralph Stewart of RES Sustainable Forestry received a Forest Stewardship Certificate. A post on Forest Nova Scotia’s Facebook Page states the event help recognize the year’s leaders in safety and stewardship across the forestry industry.

Ralph Stewart receiving the Forest Stewardship Certificate (Forest Nova Scotia photo)

Stewart, owner of RES Sustainable Forestry,  said he appreciates the recognition.

 

When asked why he made a career of forestry, Stewart said it stems for his childhood, working on the family farm and out in the woods with his parents and siblings. When working on the wood lot, he said they were always taught to think about what’s next for the lot and how to sustain it. Stewart said he feels the forestry industry is going in the right direction and working towards implementing the Lahey Forestry Report, which includes a number of forestry objectives.  


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year