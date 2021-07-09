Several Local Long-Term to Receive Funding for Upgrades from Province

The provincial government announced an investment of $96.5 million in new long-term care beds and facilities to better serve residents, their families and staff who care for residents in long-term care.

Facilities will be built, repaired or renovated according to space and design standards that put the needs of residents first, with private bedrooms and washrooms, and more focus on infection prevention and control.

Of the overall funding, $64.8 million is going to replace, repair or renovate 17 facilities. The 17 facilities identified for renovation or replacement based on their overall condition and best practices in infection prevention and control include Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow, RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, and the Valley View Villa in Stellarton.