Several Local Medical Facilities Temporarily Close Emergency Departments

Several local hospital emergency departments are facing temporary closures this week.

The emergency department at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is closed today, it reopens at 4 this afternoon.

At the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston, the emergency department will close at 7 a.m. tomorrow and reopens at 8 Thursday morning.

The emergency department ast St. Anne Centre in Arichat is closed until 11 tonight and is closed again tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In both cases, the closures are because there’s no physican available to cover the shift.

If you have an emergency, call 911, particularly if you are experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness; or an injury that requires stitches or involving a broken bone. For non-urgent care, call your family doctor or visit a walk-in clinic. For general health advice from a registered nurse call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.