Several Local Municipalities receive Provincial Government Support for Infrastructure Projects

The provincial government has announced support for municipal infrastructure projects, including some locally.

The Municipal Affairs Department says it is supporting 35 projects at a cost of $26.8 million, covering 50 per cent of eligible costs.

Locally, the largest jobs include $1.3 million for Stellarton’s Rutherford Street Infrastructure Renewal Project, and $1.1 million for the Bay Street Municipal Servicing Project in the Town of Antigonish.

The Municipality of Pictou County receives $515,801 for the Blue Acres Sidewalk, while the Town of Pictou gets $500,000 for Grange Street Underground Utilities Upgrading and Storm Separation.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury received $309,651 for Phase one of Municipal Services Extension on Artie Reynolds Road,and Trenton gets $464,428 for Phase 2 of Seventh Street Sewer Separation.

There is also $66,591 going to Westville for Potable Water and Sewage Monitoring Equipment upgrades and $43,339 for the District of St. Mary’s for Phase 3 of a Sewer Inflow and Infiltration project.