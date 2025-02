A number of local organizations will be receiving grants under the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors program.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says funding for the groups ranges up to $25,000.

The Upper Tracadie Seniors Action Club will receive up to $12,000 for a “Dancing Grannies” program, the Communauté Active de Cheticamp is getting close to $22,000 for a community exercise program for Seniors.