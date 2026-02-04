Several Local Players honoured with Awards and All-Star Selections by the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League

The Nova Scotia U18 major hockey league announced it’s major award winners and some locals made the list.

Forward Ethan Fraser of the Weeks Majors is a first team all-star, and Weeks defender Tyler Sullivan is a second team all-star, and teammate Ewan Sim is on the rookie all-star team.

Lawrence Williams of the Weeks majors is the top rookie defender while Colby Fleet of the Cape Breton West Islanders in the most improved player.

Cape Breton West coach Michael MacDonald is coach of the year, and Darryl MacDonald and Jarrod Fraser are the team volunteers of the year for the Islanders and Majors respectively.