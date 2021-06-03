Several Local Schools to receive Upgrades with Funding from the Federal and Provincial Governments

Three schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are primary project sites receiving money from the province and the feds.

Schools across Nova Scotia are getting retrofits, repairs and upgrades with $25 million in funding from the federal and provincial governments. Premier Iain Rankin joined federal representatives in a virtual announcement for the investments earlier today.

A release states $1.5 million is going towards windows, building and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades for multiple schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff. Primary project sites include Dr. J.H Gillis Regional High School, Strait Area Education and Recreation Centre, and Pleasant bay School.

Eleven Schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education will receive $3.4 million in upgrades to improve energy efficiency and school buildings. Among the Pictou County schools to receive upgrades are Scotsburn Elementary and West Pictou Consolidated.