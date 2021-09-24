Several Local Students Received Provincial Energy and Mines Department Scholarships

Sixteen Nova Scotia students, including several from the local area, have been awarded scholarships from the province to pursue energy-related studies at post-secondary institutions. The scholarships come from the Energy and Mines Department.

Eight of the students enrolled in university programs will receive a renewable scholarship of $10,000 over four years. There are another eight students that will receive a one-time scholarship of $2,500 for trades and technology programs at the Nova Scotia Community College.

There’s one local student receiving the university scholarship, Makenzy Sampson-Muggah from Richmond Academy.

Samuel Wilson from Boylston will receive a $2,500 community college scholarship.