Several Local Ties Contained in a New Children’s Book “My Best Friend Forever”

A new children’s book has several ties to Antigonish. “My Best Friend Forever”, is the story of a young girl who shares her experience with a friend loaded with personality that captures the magic of childhood friendships. The book was written by retired St. FX History professor Laurie Stanley-Blackwell. Stanley-Blackwell says the story is based on her childhood memories. The book is published by Pictou Bee Press in Pictou. The author and her husband John Blackwell, a retired director of the Research Grants Office at St. FX are co-publishers of the business.

The book is complemented by fun-loving and playful illustrations by Antigonish native Sophia Lawrence. Lawrence is currently enrolled in the Master of Fine Arts program in Creative Non-Fiction writing at University of Kings College in Halifax.

Lawrence says she has close ties with the Blackwells, who were neighbours in Antigonish growing up.

Lawrence says the Blackwells were probably also aware of the small business she had in her youth, selling greeting cards with her illustrations at the Antigonish Farmers’ Market.

Lawrence says this is the first book she has illustrated, adding she always felt that such a project would be a natural progression to her art career. Lawrence says illustrating the book was a lot of fun; she had the text from the book to work with and also collaborated with the Blackwells on what the images would look like.