Several Members of X-Women Hockey Team Pick Up AUS Major Awards

The STFX X-Women hockey team picked up some hardware as Atlantic University sport announced the major award winners and all-stars for the 2024-25 season.

Head coach Ben Berthiaume was named coach of the year, for the fourth time in his career with the team. Tea Pearce was named the league’s most sportsmanlike player, while Landyn Pitts was named top defensive player.

Defender Mackenzie Lothian was named to the first all-star team, while Kamdyn Switzer was named to the second all-star team and Claire Carruthers was named to the all rookie team.

As for the X-Men hockey team, defender Charlie Callaghan was named to the first all-star team, while Zack Trott was named to the second all-star team. Simon Motew and Alex Christopoulos were named to the all-rookie team.