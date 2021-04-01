Several Motorists Charged with Vehicle Related Infractions following Checkpoints in New Glasgow

initiative in the Town of New Glasgow Wednesday. The joint operation involved the New Glasgow Regional Police and the Provincial Transportation Department’s Vehicle Transportation Inspection Division. Charges have been laid against several drivers as a result of a multi-agency safety enforcementinitiative in the Town of New Glasgow Wednesday. The joint operation involved the New Glasgow Regional Police and the Provincial Transportation Department’s Vehicle Transportation Inspection Division.

More than 150 vehicles were checked for compliance over a three hour period at several checkpoints in the town.

Five motorists were charged with Operating a Vehicle without a Valid Inspection Sticker. Two Drivers were charged with Violating Regulation Standards related to Window Tinting. One driver was charged with Operating an Unregistered Vehicle. One vehicle was towed.

There were four re-inspection orders issued and another four Motor Vehicle Act related warnings.