Several Planned Power Outages Planned for Richmond County Sunday

Several Richmond County communities will be part of a planned power outage on Sunday.

Nova Scotia Power posted there is a planned outage set for early Sunday morning, from 4 to 6 a.m.. The outage will affect the communities of West Bay, West Bay Road, Queensville, Crandall Road, Cleveland, Port Hawkesbury, Port Malcolm, Louisdale, Isle Madam, and neighbouring communities.

NSP stated the outage is happening because of additional upgrades to the transmission switch at the Cleveland substation to improve network reliability