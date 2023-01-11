Several Road Construction Projects in the Works for Eastern Antigonish and Guysborough Counties

The Houston Government recently unveiled its nearly $1 billion Five-Year Highway

Improvement Plan. Several local projects in the riding of Guysborough-Tracadie are planned.

In 2024, a new multi-year project will see twinning along Highway 104 from Taylors Road to Paqtnkek. The development will significantly improve a common means of transportation for locals and those traveling in the region.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, paving projects along Trunk 16, Route 316, White Head Road, Havre Boucher Road as well as a number of gravel road projects along West Side Road, West Side Lochiel Lake Road, New Harbour Lundy Road and College Road are scheduled to be completed.

The government has also committed to delivering a replacement for Pirate Harbour Bridge.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said the work repairs will bring increased safety and reliability for the residents of Guysborough and Antigonish Counties.

The government is committing $583 million to six new major construction projects and $450 million towards existing projects throughout Nova Scotia to be constructed between 2025 and 2030.