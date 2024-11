Atlantic University Sport named its major award winners and all-stars for football and there are a few STFX names on the list.

STFX’s defensive tackle David McGill and defensive end Hunter Lambert-Mousseau received all-star nods, as did centre Kilian Kelly, guard Will Chapman, and running back Caleb Fogarty. Ben Harrington was named as an all-star receiver and as a kick returner, along with punter Max Capriotti, and kicker Ben Hadley.