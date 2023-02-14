Sharing of Firefighting Equipment raised at Stellarton Town Council

Stellarton town council is not pleased with a proposal from New Glasgow concerning the sharing of firefighting equipment. New Glasgow CAO Lisa MacDonald has written a letter to the other fire departments in Pictou County that going forward, departments that request the town’s ladder truck will be charged for its use.

While it has been many years since New Glasgow’s ladder truck has been requested by Stellarton, councilors expressed concern over how such a charge would affect the mutual aid agreement between all Pictou County fire departments, which has been in effect since 1989.

Councillor Gerry Pentz noted that New Glasgow, under the terms of the mutual aid agreement, would have to bring the new charge up as an amendment during the annual review process – which Pentz couldn’t recall whether it’s been used – and that it would require unanimous consent from all parties.