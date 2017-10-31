Shark dies in shallow waters in Inverness County

Late Sunday evening, Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials received reports of a shark stranded on a beach in the Inverness area. DFO fishery officers went to the site early Monday morning, and discovered that the shark had died overnight in shallow waters.

The shark has been identified as a Porbeagle shark, a variety of toothed sharks which are common in our waters.

The carcass measured 7 feet 5 inches, or roughly 2.3 metres in length. DFO officials say they do not plan to conduct a necropsy or take samples.