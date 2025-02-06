Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Shauna Neary of Antigonish will Referee at the Group I Women’s Ice Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournament In Germany this Week

Feb 6, 2025 | Sports

Referee and Antigonish native Shauna Neary is in Germany this week, officiating at the Group I Women’s Ice Hockey Olympic Qualification tournament.

Shauna Neary (Hockey Nova Scotia photo)

The winner of this qualification tournament will be headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Hungary, Austria, Slovakia and host Germany are vying for that Olympic berth. Two other Olympic qualifier tournaments are being held this week in Sweden and Japan.

Neary is one of seven Canadian officials at the Group I tournament in Germany; five referees, one linesperson and an officiating coach.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year