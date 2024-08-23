Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Shawn Brophy Re-Offers in Antigonish County Council’s District 4

Aug 23, 2024 | Local News

Shawn Brophy, a lifelong Antigonish resident, is seeking re-election for District 4 in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish this October.

In his first four years on council, Brophy was on the RK MacDonald Board of Directors and served as the chair of the Building and Grounds committee. 

Brophy stated he is looking forward to continuing to bring curb and gutter, sidewalks, and hot asphalt into more areas of District 4. He also plans to continue promoting infrastructure upgrades, water and sewer expansion, and high-speed internet for all Antigonish County residents. 


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year