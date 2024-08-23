Shawn Brophy Re-Offers in Antigonish County Council’s District 4

Shawn Brophy, a lifelong Antigonish resident, is seeking re-election for District 4 in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish this October.

In his first four years on council, Brophy was on the RK MacDonald Board of Directors and served as the chair of the Building and Grounds committee.

Brophy stated he is looking forward to continuing to bring curb and gutter, sidewalks, and hot asphalt into more areas of District 4. He also plans to continue promoting infrastructure upgrades, water and sewer expansion, and high-speed internet for all Antigonish County residents.