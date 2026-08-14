Shean Trail Crossing at Central Avenue Reopens

Officials with the Municipality of Inverness County say the temporary access restriction across Central Avenue in the community of Inverness for the Shean Trail has been lifted. The crossing, part of the Celtic Shores Coastal Trail is now reopened for trail users, following the progression of infrastructure work related to the Central Avenue Rebuild Project.

Trail users are advised to use caution when passing through the area, as the crossing is within an active construction zone. Users should follow all posted signage and barricades and pay attention to road conditions, ongoing construction activities and traffic.