Sherbrooke and Area Volunteer Fire Department preparing to relocate to a larger fire hall

District of St. Mary's turned over to the fire department. The Chair of the department's building committee, Ed Weir, says the new fire hall is larger, measuring 96 by 40 feet. The Sherbrooke and Area Volunteer Fire Department will soon have a new home. It's renovating a former school bus garage and industrial arts shop that the

The current building the department is using is 37 by 54 feet.

Weir says it’s raised 78-thousand dollars towards the 125-thousand dollar cost of renovations. It continues to fund-raise, including “Chase the Ace” in conjunction with the St. Mary’s Lions Club Friday evenings. Donations can also be made to the Sherbrooke and Area Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 2, Sherbrooke, B0J 3C0. The department can will issue receipts for any donations.