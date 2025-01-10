Sherbrooke Public Library to be Closed for a Week for Accessibility Upgrades

The Sherbrooke Public Library will be closed the week of January 13-17 in order to make accessibility upgrades to the facility.

Warden James Fuller stated the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is committed to improving access for all residents and visitors.

Improvements will include an electronic activated door as well as widening inside doors and corridors to improve mobility space.

Fuller said retrofitting older buildings brings its own set of challenges, adding that ensuring modern appliances fit within decades old buildings can be daunting, but vitally important. He noted other recent accessibility improvements have been made to the Municipal RexPlex with more to be made in the near future.