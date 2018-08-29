Sherbrooke RCMP Alert Residents about Facebook Scam involving Hacked Accounts

The Sherbrooke RCMP is warning area residents about an online scam involving Facebook where accounts have been hacked. RCMP say local citizens have indicated receiving Facebook messages that appear to be from a friend. The contact explains they just claimed money through a sweepstakes. The contacts asks if they have claimed theirs.

A request is then made for 500 dollars in return for a 150-thousand dollar cash prize that will come later. They may also ask for a photo of a credit card or other documents, such as a bottom of a cheque or other financial information.

Police advise to keep yourself safe from online fraud, never give your personal information over social media, change your social media passwords frequently, and don’t click on quiz links and advertisements on your Facebook page.

Also if it seems too good to be true it probably is, and check the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre web page for current online scams in Canada.