Sherbrooke to be part of an ATV Pilot Project

The province is launching a pilot project in six communities, including Sherbrooke, that would allow off-road vehicles to use the shoulders and the road itself to travel from one trail to another.

Other areas chosen for the pilot are Porters Lake, New Germany, Weymouth, Walton and Gabarus.

Transportation Minister and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines says it’s a three year pilot that begins October first. The locations for the pilot were chosen based on factors such as trail connections, traffic volumes and road speed. It’s open to operators with registered, licensed and insured off-highway vehicles, and passengers must be at least nine years old.

Hines says the pilot will enhance trail connections and associated off-season tourism opportunities while providing the chance for further study.