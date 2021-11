Sherbrooke Village Old Fashion Christmas is celebrating it’s 25th year. Be part of the celebrations November 26-28. Opening night, the Dave Carroll concert, visit WhoVille and Christmas Lane, Santa will be on hand and a fireworks display. The weekend has a lot of events planned. Details here: https://sherbrookevillage.novascotia.ca/ and here: https://www.facebook.com/sherbrookevillage

You can also call 1-888-743-7845, proof of vaccination is required.