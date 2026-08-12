Sherbrooke Village Releases Strategic Plan

Guysborough County’s Sherbrooke Village recently released a strategic plan for the operation.

York Lethbridge, executive director for Sherbrooke Village, described the strategic plan for 2026-28 as largely a corporate document allowing the museum to articulate what its priorities are, adding it is meant to be more of a global document looking at all areas of the museum’s operations and plots how it wants to achieve certain goals for the future.

The four strategic priorities in the plan are: core museum interpretation and how they engage with communities and the relevance of the museum; financial and operational stability; community and cultivating local partnerships; and people– how they foster a strong team culture.

Lethbridge said there are several important things the commission recognizes that the community wants to have some input on, and those are reflected in the plan including a sustainable Christmas event at Sherbrooke Village.